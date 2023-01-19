Within the sphere of surf talent, there are plenty of siblings who rip: the Ho’s, the Colapinto brothers, the Gudangs, the Hobgoods, etc. New to that list are the Fierro sisters–Vahine, Heimiti, and Kohai–from the island of Tahiti. You might recognize the first name as the very-tubed standout at Teahupoo.

The sisters just started a YouTube channel, with the first episode taking us behind the scenes of the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters, an event to which Vahine was invited to. Stay tuned for the next episode from surfing’s new newest sibling trinity.