Joel Tudor’s always taken a timeless approach to the North Shore. Each winter, he glides right under Pipeline’s lip on boards with a little more beef and a few fewer fins than whatever is that season’s standard issue. By the time most are scrambling to get to their feet on a vertical wall, he’s already got his line set. It’s a technique that seems to work just fine—and it’s damn stylish, too.

Press play on the edit above to watch Joel do what he does so well, and see how his techniques have rubbed off on his son Tosh and Floridian Saxon Wilson.

For an interview with Joel and Tosh Tudor about father and surfs at Pipe, click here.