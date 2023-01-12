Kolohe Andino isn’t a churn-and-burn type of content creator (which, depending on your POV, is a weird label to give a surfer these days). Like in the era before one was able to fall into a swipe spiral, Andino likes to put out more high-quality fare featuring his friends–and we applaud him for it. In his new edit “Allen Hazardous Waste Collection Center”, which you can now watch above, Andino pokes fun at clickbait, social media and himself (with the help of Siri) in between envy-inducing sessions at home, Mexico and beyond, where he reminds us that, despite the quick disposability of some content these days, a well-shot edit is always worth a watch. Clicks be damned.

Hit play and enjoy.