Despite calling Hawaii home, where there’s almost always a picturesque wave rolling through any given side of the Island for Sisstr photographer Amber Mozo to either ride or focus her lens on, she lives for the surf trip. Amber’s approach to waves, travel and artistic expression embody the ethos behind Sisstrevolution, a new brand dedicated to the modern woman surfer. They’re an eco-conscious brand, all about providing comfort and performance real surfers can feel good about wearing. Sisstrevolution wants to hook you up with a new board and some of their quality surf travel essentials for your next swell chasing adventure.

Enter to win one of the three prize packs below at the bottom of this post or by clicking here.

1st Prize: Surfboard + Dry Bag + Bikinis

2nd Prize: 7 Seas Wetsuit

3rd Prize: Bikini Bundle