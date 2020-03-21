At least we have the internet in these trying times. With the world in temporary lockdown, you might be running out of things to distract you from the craziness that is life right now. If you’re starting to feel like the walls are closing in, scroll through this list of six full-length surf movies — and entertaining mix of classic and contemporary stunners — and hit play on the flick of your choice. From two ’70s classics to the films that made John Florence and Dane Reynolds famous, these must-watch surf films will keep you entertained during self-quarantine — for at least a half-day.