In the latest "This is Livin'," Koa and crew score Namibia's most precious gem

In 2018 a crack crew of tube-riding surfers went to Namibia to score the long reeling lefts of Skeleton Bay. These boys proceeded to escape the heavy lips and churning foam balls after maximizing tube time. Today, after scoring the best barrels of their lives, they survive as surfers of fortune. If there’s a barrel, that no one else can thread, and if there’s swell pumping, maybe you’ll see surfing’s A-Team–Koa Rothman, Nathan Florence, Mark Healey and Mason Barnes–deep inside the pit.

The latest “This is Livin'” pulls from one of primetime TV’s finest moments, see below.