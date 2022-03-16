Slab Madman Kerby Brown is "Facing Monsters"

Few people get as up-close-and-personal with death as do Western Australia’s most brazen slab surfers. Kerby Brown–the subject of the new full-length doc “Facing Monsters”–regularly defies death at demented-looking bottomless slabs, and for some reason unbeknownst to regular people like myself, he enjoys doing so. The now-watchable doc explores the trials and triumphs of the West Oz hell-seeker and joins him on his quest to ride a wave in the southern ocean that no one has surfed before. According to Garage FIlms, “It’s a film about fear, addictions, and family bonds as we explore what drives Kerby, what anchors him, and why he’s obsessed with pitting himself against one of nature’s most intimidating forces.” Click play for a look at the trailer.