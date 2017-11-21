Sam Jones is 20 years old, he’s from Sydney, and he has a thing for packing the liquified war zones that are the slabs along his home coast. Here’s a collection of clips from his last few winters. The footage isn’t time-marked, so we don’t know how old Jones was in each section. He could’ve been 19. He could’ve been nine. Imagine that: if Jones jumped off the rock ledge at nine years old, piloted into the grin of a slabby monster, and picked out the cavities, ride by ride. Anyway, Jones has put in the time at these lineups, clearly.