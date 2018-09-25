There’s something comforting about how Slater approaches a new board design the same way you would. Picks it up, grabs it by the rail, tests the weight, flips it over, inspects the bottom for contour. Hefts it under his arm. Balances it on the tail, eyeballs the nose template.

Of course, he’s looking at entirely different things than you or I would. Presumably, anyway. Peering into the guts of the board in a way only the GOAT can. Analyzing, analyzing, analyzing.

This video is from back in 2017 when Tomo first showed off the “Cymatic” to Kelly. Which, you would think, would be a nerve-wracking moment for a shaper. Instead, we get 15 minutes of erudite board theory discussion.

Like his designs or hate ’em, Tomo is on a whole different trip than most shapers, radically shortening his designs in a bid to make boards as small and fast as possible. He grabbed hold of Slater’s ear long ago and they definitely feel like they’re giving birth to the next generation of surfboards. Could Tomo’s work be a new shortboard revolution-type advancement happening under our nose this whole time? Check back in about 15 years.