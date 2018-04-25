“I could go on all day about surfboard design and fins,” says Slater during an over 7-minute breakdown of his Slater Designs “Gamma” model, various fin setups and the subtle changes in wave conditions that dictate what he puts underfoot. Being a pro surfer doesn’t necessarily require fluency in surfboard design, and while elite-level rippers can tell at first turn whether or not a board works, few can articulate exactly which design elements are producing a given effect and why. Slater, on the other hand, seems to have the tech-ier side of surfboards down cold. Press play on the video above to hear his thinking behind the “Gamma” model, and much more.
Slater Breaks Down “Gamma” Model in Wave Pool
The Champ dissects his new surfcraft at his freshwater laboratory
