Slater Breaks Down “Gamma” Model in Wave Pool

“I could go on all day about surfboard design and fins,” says Slater during an over 7-minute breakdown of his Slater Designs “Gamma” model, various fin setups and the subtle changes in wave conditions that dictate what he puts underfoot. Being a pro surfer doesn’t necessarily require fluency in surfboard design, and while elite-level rippers can tell at first turn whether or not a board works, few can articulate exactly which design elements are producing a given effect and why. Slater, on the other hand, seems to have the tech-ier side of surfboards down cold. Press play on the video above to hear his thinking behind the “Gamma” model, and much more.