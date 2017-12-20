What did Slater think of Medina’s Burn?

#Tournotes is at its best when it takes you behind the scenes and makes you feel like you're in the thick of the pro surf scene, which is exactly where Peter King takes us in this season ender. We meet the folks fanning out on the shoreline before finals day gets underway, we hear Slater's perspective on the now-infamous Backdoor block pulled by Gabriel Medina in their Round 5 heat and, of course, we get to see the new world champ get a well-deserved champagne bath in the immediate aftermath of clinching the title. "Where do I go? What do I do?" Florence asks as he starts to come down from his winner's high, realizing there are more heats to surf. "I guess I have to go back to work." Press play on the episode above for all that and more behind-the-scenes moments (including a close-up of a poor, innocent animal forced to wear Christmas attire for human amusement) from a dramatic final day of the World Tour season.