Has Jake Paterson ever stepped inside a Costco? It’s strange to think that, in fact, there are people who haven’t yet experienced the many wonders of the Kirkland, WA-based company. But look at the 4:56 mark. You can almost hear Jake’s pupils dialating as his handheld camera brings into focus rows upon rows of overly bulked goods. We wish he kept the footage rolling. Did the Snaketales team clean out the warehouse’s free-sample stock? The slices of organic toaster waffles? Tuscany-imported bruschetta melts? But no, we’re left to wonder all that. Jake did get Griffin Colapinto qualifying for the 2018 ‘CT, though, which is nice.