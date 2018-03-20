Snapper, The Coffins and a Couple of World Champs

“A dream come true,” is how both Conner and Parker Coffin summed up the invite from Mick Fanning to go do step-offs with him and Joel Parkinson at bombing Snapper Rocks. That phone call is basically a Gold Coast golden ticket-a guarantee they’ll get waves (yes, plural) at one of the most crowded and competitive surf spots in the world. “My favorite memory was seeing Joel pull into his last wave as I paddled over the shoulder,” says Conner. “It was one of the best waves I've ever seen in real life and I was screaming at the top of my lungs.”