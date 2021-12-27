Morocco gets a lot of praise for its coastline’s ridiculously good righthanders. Among them is a rip-riddled point that runs for miles during the right swell. Slipping under the radar are the country’s punchy lefthanders, which are the pride and joy of right-foot-forward locals. Moroccan goofyfoot Ilyas Masrour makes good use of his home coast lefthanders whenever they are firing–seen above in his new edit. They may not be 1,760-plus yards in length, but they are rippable, hollow and drool-worthy nonetheless. Click to let the stylish Masrour show off his country’s finer breaks.

So Morocco Has Perfect Lefts, Too

