Fall combo swells are what we’re thankful for this time of year in SoCal, and Nate Yeomans has been a man possessed in San Diego’s North County, chipping into every head-high wedge and applying the handbrake for the barrel up and down the coastline. Here, Nate put out a reel of his recent California sessions. The waves are gone from SoCal for the week, so let Nate’s gratitude fill in for yours until the next combo rolls around.