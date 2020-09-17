Soli Bailey Launches into Orbit to Top Clips of the Month

Scoring in 2020, at least since March or thereabouts, has required luck, ingenuity or imagination (and sometimes all three). The month of August was no different. From those fortunate enough to live in a seasonally wave-rich locale –say Italo Ferreira in Brazil or Leo Fioravanti and Miguel Blanco in Europe — to those who did their research to find exotic surf locals sans travel restrictions, the 2020 world hasn’t looked all that different from the pre-COVID one; that is to say, like their very own oyster.

But for August’s Clips Of The Month countdown, no one traveled further than Australia’s Soli Bailey, who ventured into a low orbit somewhere just above the Earth’s atmosphere with a truly massive punt. Click play to peep the best surf clips of August and find the top-10 list with links to the full edits below.

1) Soli Bailey

Indonesia

Filmed by Morgan Maassen

2) Italo Ferreira

Baia Formosa, Brazil

Filmed by Marcelo Buchecha

3) Tanner Gudauskas

Portugal

Filmed by Alex Kilauano

4) Dave Van Zyl

Filmed by Tatum Holder

5) Leo Fioravanti

Ericeira, Portugal

Filmed by Tommaso Geraci

6) Yago Dora

Filmed by @aprimoresurf

7) Nic Von Rupp (3:32)

Bali, Indonesia

8) Miguel Blanco (1:20)

Europe

Filmed by Ricardo Pina

9) Jafet Ramos

Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Filmed by Jaciel Santiago

10) Crosby Colapinto

Mainland Mexico

Filmed by Joey Sobo