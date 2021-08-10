Some Barra de la Cruz Action To Get You Psyched For the Corona Open

The much-anticipated return of the Corona Open Mexico is currently underway (which you can watch here, by the way). In preparation for the event, Owen Wright, Morgan Cibilic and Luke Swanson went on a lil’ strike mission to Barra de la Cruz for a “pre-juega” practice run full of throaty Mexican tubes. Click play to watch Team Rip Curl reminisce on the legendary Search contest that went down over a decade ago and get psyched for some upcoming action.