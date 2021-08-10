Some Barra de la Cruz Action To Get You Psyched For the Corona Open

The much-anticipated return of the Corona Open Mexico is currently underway (which you can watch here, by the way). In preparation for the event, Owen Wright, Morgan Cibilic and Luke Swanson went on a lil’ strike mission to Barra de la Cruz for a “pre-juega” practice run full of throaty Mexican tubes. Click play to watch Team Rip Curl reminisce on the legendary Search contest that went down over a decade ago and get psyched for some upcoming action.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Introducing "The Ultimate Surfer" Cast
These 14 contestants are vying for $100K and a spot on the 2022 WSL Championship Tour
This is the Epitome of Indonesian Perfection
Let barrel hound Nic von Rupp show you why
Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira Become Surfing's First Olympic Gold Medalists
History has been made in Tokyo
Watch Dane Reynolds Surf the Strangest Boards You’ve Ever Seen
After shaping himself a couple of oddball boards, DR puts them to the test
The Start of the Tokyo Olympics is Just Days Away
And here's how to watch it
Volcom's New Film "Lobotomy" is the Best Thing Since "Psychic Migrations"
Ryan Thomas is back with another full-length banger
Here’s What You Need to Know Before Buying Your First Mid-Length
Egg Guru Devon Howard provides guidance on ordering a 7-foot-plus surfcraft
Big-Wave Legend Greg Noll Passes Away at 84
The surf community mourns the passing of "Da Bull"
It's Official: Here's Who Will Be Surfing at the 2021 Olympic Games
Meet the 40 Olympians who will be heading to Tokyo in July
High-End Surf Gear We Don't Need (But Absolutely Want)
Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy cool shit
The Best Free Surf Films of 2020
Rewatch "Riss", "Pentacoastal" and more of this year's s ...
6 Female-Founded Surfwear Brands We Tested This Summer
Created by women, for women
Hawaiian World Champ and Pipe Icon Derek Ho has Passed
One of surfing’s all-time greats died after suffering a heart attack yesterday
12 Female Surf Photographers You Should Be Following Right Now
These talented women offer unique perspectives on lineups around the world
Wanna Shape Your Own Board? Here’s What You Need
Just don’t come complaining to us if you plane a finger off
The 20 Best Surf Photos from 2019
Not another Instagram carousel, this is the crème de la crème from our year in print
Six Exercises to Improve Your Surfing Today
Floridian surfer and personal trainer Cody Thompson outlines how to boost your su ...
How To Choose The Right Fins
The five questions to ask yourself in order to tackle the fin equation, according ...
How To Buy Your First Longboard
Tip-time with master tipster Justin Quintal
Take Care of Your Wetsuit
A how-to for wetsuit maintenance, because rinsing alone just isn't enough
Sound off in the comments below!