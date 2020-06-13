When a Cyclone is parked offshore, the Gold Coast of Australia truly is paradise for a surfer. Last month, with a conveyor belt of swell aimed at east OZ, and with surfers like Mick Fanning, Joel Parkinson, Stephanie Gilmore, Owen Wright and a slew of ripping groms home on COVID-19 lockdown, a crew of filmers set out to divide, conquer, and document every epic ride.

This 36-minute film, from Luke Workman, Malachi Urquhart, Simon “Shagga” Saffigna and Lachlan McKinnon, is a curation of clips from the month of May. It’s a community project. “In these Coronavirus times the community has come together in support as we all stay local,” says McKinnon in the description alongside the film. “Moving forward we would like to continue to grow with our community, providing more regular mini-movies showcasing the depth of talent on the Goldy.”