Somehow These Clips Didn't Make Mason Ho's Snapt4 Section

Mason Ho is such an entertaining surfer that when he’s amassing footage for an upcoming edit, many of his A-plus waves still end up on the cutting room floor. Take, for example, the edit above, featuring everything that didn’t make his Snapt4 section, including stylish pig-dogging on massive Pipe bombs, huge airs over razor-sharp reef, and more. There are a few almost-makes, sure, but even those incomplete rides still have the ability to stoke out the masses (just have a quick scroll through the comment section of his YouTube video). Hit play to be entertained by Ho once again and stay tuned for the rest of his Christmas-time releases.