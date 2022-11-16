Someone Please Give Nathan Florence an Award for This Irish Bomb

Seems like every year that footage of Nathan Florence slotted inside an absolutely massive tube goes viral all over the internet–and 2022 is no different for the North Shore resident. Not too long ago, Florence traveled to Europe, having a stop-over in Ireland to tame the untameable coldwater beast known as Mullaghmore. In typical Florence fashion, he nabbed one of the craziest waves of the day, which made its rounds on IG. If you haven’t seen the wave yet, click here, and be sure to hit the play button above to watch the highlights of the whole session.