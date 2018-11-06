Michael February owns that rare surfing combo of power and flow. He can effortlessly glide down the line, look damn stylish while doing it, and then shift gears on the fly into a weighty power turn that sends spray to the stratosphere– all while still holding his visually appealing, original, aesthetic.

Hit play above to cruise around South Africa with February on a tour of the stylemaster’s influences both in and out of the water. From the waves around home that he honed his jazz-tinged lines on, to his family, and more, take a glimpse into the elements that formed one of the most expressive surfers currently on the Tour.

To read SURFER’s profile on Mikey Febs, “The Artist Formally Known as February,” click here.

Directed by Tao Farren-Hefer.