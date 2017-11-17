Probably the most important things to know about this clip is that it was filmed on South Africa’s east coast and that it features a surfer named Mook Lion. Far as I can tell, he’s an artist in Durban and likes tubes. No idea which person it is in this clip, though. Anyway, fellow surfers Gavin Roberts, John McCarthy, and Davey Van Zyl make appearances in this tidy little edit from Calvin Thompson. As does this awesome wedge-y point wave which looks tantalizing as all hell.