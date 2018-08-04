The talented craftsman and longboarder slides on his home turf in the latest Lost Reels from Jason Baffa

Tyler Surfboards has been creating traditional surfboard designs with South Bay roots for 30 years. In the newest episode of Lost Reels, Tyler Surfboards’ Tyler Hatzikian is captured in his backyard while shooting for the REDirect Project in 2015 with longtime collaborator Jason Baffa. The edit above is some Manhattan Beach bonus footage of Hatzikian sliding on his custom noserider.