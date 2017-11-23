Chile is the land of lefts. It’s also the place where Ryan Callinan, Joel Parkinson, Ethan Ewing, Otis Carey, Frederico Morais, Creed McTaggart, and Italo Ferreira headed earlier this year (June, to be precise) to score some waves and film Billabong’s winter campaign. As it happened, the crew arrived amidst one of the biggest storms the area has had in years. Then once they arrived at their destination, there was no power in the house. But you don’t need electricity to catch an ample amount of waves. In the video above, Mr. Callinan recounts the adventure.