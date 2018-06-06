Sterling Spencer Shreds Gulf Coast Ripples

There’s something special about watching a surfer shred the waves he or she was raised on, even if it’s knee high mush. Opting for some alternative craft, Gulf Coast native/surfing’s comedian-gone-guru Sterling Spencer makes the most of the Pensacola, Florida soup in his latest edit, “Present Moment… Wonderful Moment.” Between Spencer’s small wave prowess, and the PMA messages promoting zen at the end of his edit, Spencer makes a strong case for the enjoyment of small waves and life as a whole.