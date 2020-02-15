The above edit is just a quick two minutes long — only 117 seconds to be exact. But as concise as it may be, the surfing featured in it by the likes of Julian Wilson, Kelly Slater and Evan Geiselman is well worth your attention. Trading waves at what looks to be the epitome of a fun sandbar somewhere in Portugal, the trio has an envy-inducing session, drawing spicy lines, throwing down searing carves and stuffing themselves inside a few sand-bottomed drainers. The quick hit is also worth watching if only for the sky-high alley-oop JW nearly landed in the opening section.