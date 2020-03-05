If it feels like Tofino, BC’s Pete Devries has been around forever, it’s because he kind of has. For the last 20-plus years has Devries has been a relevant professional surfer, winning Qualifying Series events, landing SURFER covers and being featured in countless movies and clips, mostly from off-the-grid surf spots on Canada’s west coast—a remote coastline he knows better than anyone. His latest edit, aptly titled “Pepper”, is a spicy, 2-minute look at everything we love about Devries’ surfing: Smooth transitions, radical tail blows, foamball wrangling tubes, and all at surf spots we can’t place on a map. Sure, Devries is getting older, but his surfing hasn’t lost a step.