Watching Bradley Norris’ latest edit, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Western Australia (where most of it is filmed) is some kind of tuberider’s valhalla where only the hardest-charging surfers gain admittance–their reward, I’d assume, for spending as little of their lifetime outside the barrel as possible. Seriously, though, Norris’ edit is a look at some of the most grotesquely-beautiful barrels that the world has to offer, and he navigates their cavernous interiors expertly. I’m sure that there are times in Norris’ life when he is not inside a truck-sized liquid vortex, but this edit suggests that it can’t be very often.

If Norris spent any more time in the tube, he'd need to pay rent

