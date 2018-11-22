Watch the 6x World Champ draw unadulterated lines at J-Bay through the eyes of award-winning lensman, Morgan Maassen

What Stephanie Gilmore does on a wave, especially ones that happen to be long right points, is art in and of itself. Pair her surfing with lens-master Morgan Maassen, whose eye for light, texture, dogs and other nuanced elements that compose his defining style, and some beautiful surf kino will inevitably be created, as seen in the edit above.

Go ahead and click the 4k resolution before hitting play and get hypnotized by every little bead of water that cascades off of Gilmore’s rails as she strings those flawless top-to-bottom combos together down J-Bay’s wall.

For SURFER’s interview with Morgan Maassen last year, click here.

Scroll below for some stills shot by Maassen during the making of the edit above.