Sterling Spencer is a surfing chameleon of sorts, able to mimic a spectrum of surfing greats—perhaps not in style, preferred wave size or anything you would call tangible, but certainly in spirit. He has at various times been imbued by the essence of Laird Hamilton, Garrett McNamara and Kelly Slater, and now he’s channeling none other than former World Tour wild child and big-wave surfer Brad Gerlach, tearing through Gulf Coast peaks with power to burn and even pulling a van down the street with nothing by his teeth. All gags aside, the edit above is classic Sterling, featuring some incredibly dynamic surfing in extremely relatable conditions. Press play for a healthy dose of lighthearted ripping.

Gulf Coast ripping and superhuman feats of strength ensue

