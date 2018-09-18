If you can’t tell by his approach to small waves, Sterling Spencer grew up hunting power pockets in the soup at Pensacola Beach Pier on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Most of the time the sugary sand-bottomed beachbreak has no waves, so when a ripple comes, usually by way of a conventionally named hurricane, brains get surfed-out.

So when you’re sitting comfortably in your car, staring at dismal surf conditions and questioning whether or not to paddle-out, think of Spencer in Pensacola wishing for what’s right in front of you, and go surfing.