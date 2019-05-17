Back in October of last year, surfing’s treasured oddball provocateur Sterling Spencer released a trailer for a project called “Join the Dance”, which he described as the product of him looking for a place to surf and clear his head and connecting with a local bird watcher who decided to film him. Take that resulting footage—which consists of some impressively-stylish ripping on an array of fun-looking small-wave craft—and mix in some visual gags, Spencerian absurdity and a subtext about finding happiness amid life’s chaos, and you end up with the film gracing your screen above. The film, just like Spencer himself, is something truly unique to behold.

"Join the Dance" is finally here, and it's the kind of oddball art piece that only Spencer can provide

