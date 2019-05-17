Back in October of last year, surfing’s treasured oddball provocateur Sterling Spencer released a trailer for a project called “Join the Dance”, which he described as the product of him looking for a place to surf and clear his head and connecting with a local bird watcher who decided to film him. Take that resulting footage—which consists of some impressively-stylish ripping on an array of fun-looking small-wave craft—and mix in some visual gags, Spencerian absurdity and a subtext about finding happiness amid life’s chaos, and you end up with the film gracing your screen above. The film, just like Spencer himself, is something truly unique to behold.