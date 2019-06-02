There’s an iconic SURFING Magazine cover of Kelly Slater, taken after he won his 7th world title, in which he’s wearing a distinctive white wetsuit (that was his thing in 2005, for some reason) — and there’s more to this image than you might imagine. How do we know? Because we asked the guy who took it.

In Part Two of Steve Sherman’s “Behind the Photo,” he takes us through another batch of his favorite, hand-printed black-and-white photographs from his early days shooting the Momentum Generation. From candid Slater moments to Taylor Knox’s questionable haircuts to Pat O’Connell’s romantic conquests to Kalani Robb’s Zelig-like tendencies, consider this an unofficial DVD extra to the recent HBO documentary.

