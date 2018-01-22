Winter is in full swing, with icy edits and cold-water imagery from around the northern hemisphere coming in regularly. Big storms have been slamming both oceans with massive swells while the water temps have dropped a few degrees, leaving neoprened surfers silently dreaming of trunkable waters and sunny skies. This edit of Stevie Pittman cruising the tropical waters of El Salvador is the visual therapy we all might need right now. After watching this, you’ll be tempted to hit the pause button on everything to start pre-planning your next warm-water surf adventure.