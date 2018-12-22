After you watch the 5ish minutes of Jack Robinson going ham along his home coast of Western Australia, it becomes pretty clear that this kid can do a few insanely difficult things practically in his sleep—namely stomping massive alley-oops and getting more deeply barreled than anyone save for a certain two-time world champ from Hawaii. The West Oz phenom is like Taj Burrow 2.0, and just as Burrow pushed the limits of aerial surfing and tuberiding during his professional ascent, Robinson seems poised to vault even higher over today’s perceived performance bar. This latest clip paints a portrait of a surfer who is practically peerless in terms of raw surfing talent—and one who certainly belongs in the “best surfer in the world” conversation from here on out. If Robinson is able to channel that incredible ability into the strange box that is the competitive surfing format, it’s safe to say that the Florences and Medinas of the world could have a serious new threat on their hands in the coming years.