Over the years, Asher Pacey has probably spent probably more than anyone sliding around perfect points on a twin-finned craft shaped by Gold Coast shaping legend Darren Handley. Together, he and DHD have produced the much-loved Mini Twin and Mini Twin II, both of which you can see him riding in the above edit, filmed not-so-long ago on a fun day out at Snapper Rocks. But just a few days ago, Pacey took to Instagram to announce his amicable departure from his longtime shaper. Who knows which foam sculptor he’ll team up with next, but one thing is for certain: no matter where he’s surfing–be it in a remote Indonesian lineup or at home on the Goldy–Pacey makes a convincing case for why everyone needs a fishy shape in their quiver.