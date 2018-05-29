A Low-Fi Surf Flick with Hi-Fi Shredding

Ever wanted to watch some of the most progressive surfers through the electromagnetic degradation found on the long extinct VHS format? If so, then director Josh Simpson is right up your surf-cinema kink alley with his new full-length “Surfcassette 2.” With a soundtrack ranging from Pixies to Danzig and hearty parts from Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Harry Bryant, Beau Foster a cameo of Taj Burrow and more, this low-fi surf flick features hi-fi shredding, nostalgically, just like the surf cassettes surfers over 30 grew up on.