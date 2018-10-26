In Yeppoon, Australia, Surf Lakes’ giant metal bowl is finally bouncing up and down to make artificial waves. Joel Parkinson, Connor O’leary, Laura Enever, Mitch Crews and more of Australia’s finest are on the scene to give the highly anticipated new wave-tech a go.

In the tease released by Surf Lakes above, we see Parko do a no-paddle drop into a baby barrel that swallows the champ. How’s that for a first impression?

The tech is in its very early stages and has yet to be turned all the way up to its full potential. Still, the wave quality looks very promising and has been backed by Australia surf legends Occy and Barton Lynch. Though the short tease above may not be the most froth-inducing when it comes to post-ocean surfing, according to Surf Lakes, “There’s more to come in the next few days!”

Crank that baby to an 11!

What do you think of the wave so far?