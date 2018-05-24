Surf Ride Oceanside Wins Stop #2 At Oakley Surf Shop Challenge

Up Next, The Northwest Regional Qualifier In Santa Cruz, CA

After losing the Southwest title to Sun Diego Mission Beach in 2017, Surf Ride Oceanside found redemption and solidified their spot at the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship in Nicaragua.

Cooperating winds and a new SSW swell building throughout the day made conditions at Seaside Reef in Cardiff, CA on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 prime for the twelve competing shops to battle for top southwest honors and the coveted ticket to Nicaragua.

With less than one and a half points separating the top three teams in the highly contested final, competitors were on edge as the final surfers tagged up to take to the water. In the end, Surf Ride Oceanside managed to squeeze out the win by a mere 0.34 over their fellow North County San Diego shop rivals Surf Ride Solana Beach.

"That was the most exciting final I've ever seen," says Surf Ride Oceanside's Gabe Garcia, "we're all super amped to go to Nicaragua!"

The 2018 win marks the seventh Southwest regional Surf Shop Challenge title for Surf Ride Oceanside. (2018, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2009, 2008)

Congrats to Surf Ride Oceanside team members Gabe Garcia, Dayton Silva, Simon Hausmaninger, and Chris Murnane on taking the Southwest win.

















Up next is the Northwest regional qualifier at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, CA with the official call made to run competition on Thursday May 24. Forecasts predict an easing SSW swell with 4-6ft+ waves on tap for the event.

Look for the following shops to battle it out at the Northwest event:

Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

May 16 - Southeast - New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL WINNER: Sunrise Surf Shop

- New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL May 22 - Southwest - Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA WINNER: Surf Ride Oceanside

- Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA May 24 - Northwest - Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA

- Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA June 7/8 - West - 54 th or 56 th Street, Newport Beach, CA

- 54 or 56 Street, Newport Beach, CA July 12/13 - Hawaii - Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

- Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI August 14/15 - Mid-Atlantic - Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

- Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC October 22-26 - National Championship - Playa Colorado, Rivas, Nicaragua

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.