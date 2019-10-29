In our ongoing video series, “Surf Shop Chronicles”, we take a look inside America’s most iconic brick-and-mortar surf stores. After all, surf shops are at the core of our industry, and they deserve to be celebrated. In this episode, we head to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, to visit Farias Surf and Sport, a string of shops that have been at the center of LBI’s surf community since Vincent Farias opened his first establishment in 1969.

In 2012, after 43 years in business, Hurricane Sandy ripped through New Jersey, devastating everything in its path, Farias’ shop included. “Nothing could prepare me to see this beautiful store my family had come together to build engulfed in five feet of water,” says Brian Farias, in the shop profile above. But, as sometimes happens in the wake of a natural disaster, there was a silver lining, as the storm ultimately brought the LBI community, and Farias’ shop, much closer together. “It took a devastating storm to really realize how important this community is,” Farias continues. “And what it means to me, and what I would do for it.”

Press play to watch our newest episode of “Surf Shop Chronicles”, and to learn more about how the LBI community came together in the wake of a major disaster.