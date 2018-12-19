A one-stop shop for surfers from the shortboard revolution in the 60s, through the neon 80s and into the modern day

There's always been something special about surf shops. From the amalgamated scent of wax, new wetsuits and fresh boards to the intel on which local break is currently working best, where to get the best post-surf burrito in town and so much more, surf culture resides inside surf shops-that's what makes them special. In our web series Shop Chronicles, SURFER shares the stories of the most iconic surf shops around.

Just shy of where the pavement turns to sand in Huntington Beach, sits the iconic Jack’s Surfboards surf shop. Often referred to as the Times Square of surfing, each year over 11 million people walk across the Surfing Walk of Fame that lines the sidewalk right outside its front doors. Among those 11 million people are locals, the world’s best surfers lured by the US Open and tourists having their storied Southern California beach experience–to which all, for years, Jack’s has proudly served as a one-stop surf shop for all their surfing needs.

A lot has transpired over the decades right in Jack’s Surfboards’ front yard. Hit play on the latest installment of Shop Chronicles above to see.