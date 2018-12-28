Surfer Magazine’s origin is inextricably tied to the art of surf filmmaking. In 1960, our founder John Severson created a 36 page booklet titled the “The Surfer” to accompany his film “Surf Fever”, the zine would eventually become the first issue of our first volume. A lot has changed since but SURFER’s commitment to showcasing the act of riding waves on film, with the goal to get you frothed for a surf, has remained the same.

Hit play to watch an all-killer no-filler sizzle reel of clips from our in-house productions of 2018. Stay tuned to SURFER for another year of videos featuring the monumental swells and ripping from all corners of the Earth that will happen in 2019. Thanks for watching!

For more, check out some of our original series’ below:

SURFER would like to give a special thanks to our filmmakers:

Tom Jennings, Billy Lee-Pope, Mikey Mallalieu, Layne Stratton, Andrea Coleman, Tao Farren-Hefer, Roxy Facer, Sergio Villalba, Jimmicane, Dan Norkunas, Alex Kilauano, Diogo d' ORey, Jaciel Santiago, Clayton Burms, Blake Michel, Ryan Craig, Igor Hossmann, Bruno Zanin, Carlo Carol, Lachlan McKinnon, Ryan Williams, Chris White, Timmy Toes, Wes Larsen, Rory Pringle, Andrew Kaineder, Darcy Ward, Matt Paul Catalano, Taylor Curran, Erik Knutson, Perry Gershkow, Ben Weiland, Nuno Dias, Bernard Obied, Timmy Toes, Luke Campbell, Ben Hodge, Ben Thouard, Jonathan Strömberg