Surfing Scotland is Not For the Faint of Heart

Anyone who’s ventured to Scotland’s northern latitudes knows that surfing along the coast of the UK isn’t for the faint of heart. A coldwater wave haven filled with dry-reef slabs that have been known to magically turn one board into two, Scotland requires its slab-hunting visitors to have thick skin and even thicker wetsuits. Nic Von Rupp–never one to shy away from hollow fare in chillier conditions–recently went on a strike mission north of Edinburgh to return to a place that’s close to his heart. To watch part 1 of his frigid water expedition, hit play above and expect part 2 to drop in the near future.