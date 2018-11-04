One of the most violent reef slabs in the South Pacific mesmerizes in "The Road to Homecoming"

Teahupo’o has bred a pool of talented locals who’ve made an art of hurling themselves over its square ledge and into the maw of its beautiful and violent tube. Top-tier lensman Ryan Moss spent the last three months capturing some of the most dedicated Teahupo’o specialists surfing their home break in his new edit “The Road to Homecoming.” Hit play above to watch Tahiti locals thread one entrancing crystal clear tube after the other at The Place of Broken Skulls in the edit above.

