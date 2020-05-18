All too many of us know the feeling: cooped up, walls closing in, itching to surf during the COVID quarantine doldrums. Well, imagine washing all that off with solid, oil-glass, backless 6- to 10-foot cylinders. OK, sure, most of us probably don’t actually want anything to do with that kind of Tahitian fury. But for the local chargers who live for those moments—and who had this last swell all to themselves—there could surely be no better way come out of lockdown.