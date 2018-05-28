The Best North Point You’ve Seen All Year

Taj Burrow, Shaun Manners, Jack Robinson, Jay Davies, Jacob Willcox and a handful of locals recently found themselves trading freight-train right-handers amid all-time North Point conditions. This was by far the best swell we’ve seen slam into the West Oz slab this season thus far. Luckily cinematographer Mikey Mallalieu was on hand to capture the electric run of waves while working with Noa Deane on the highly-anticipated “Head Noise” flick. While the clips of Noa are being saved for that project, there’s no shortage of cinematic gems featuring some of the world’s best surfers in the latest installment of “Amp Sessions.”

