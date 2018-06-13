While most retirees start their morning taking a crack at the New York Times crossword puzzle, Taj scopes the global surf forecast. When it looked like a swell was going to light up the Mentawais, Taj struck and scored. After skewering a left with his lightning fast backside top-to-bottom, Taj rolls into some jaw-dropping Windex-colored drainers. Filmmaker Dave Fox was there to capture it all and director Joe G, accomplished creator of surf kino, threw it all together for a solid Taj part in Globe’s “Cult of Freedom.”

Taj has since blown apart his ACL and the world's surf clip audience eagerly awaits his recovery.