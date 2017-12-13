This is a short edit announcing Taj signed with a new sponsor, okay fine, but it’s worth watching for the turn at the 12-second mark all by itself. Seriously, I’ve had it on loop all morning. I’m halfway through shaving my head to look like that vintage of Taj. Even got a couple shortboards dialed up. Working on my West Oz accent too. The turn is that good. You may have seen it before somewhere since this is really just a greatest hits reel, but who cares. More please, Taj.