You’ve probably seen Talon Clemow’s camera work before, maybe as a hired gun in Taylor Steele’s “Proximity,” or maybe in a commercial during your favorite primetime guilty pleasure. Clemow’s One Palm Media specializes in striking visuals. In his latest showreel, he’s assembled his most alluring footage from the sea into a crescendo of aquatic beauty. Watch Kelly Slater, John John Florence, Stephanie Gilmore, Dusty Payne and more through Clemow’s eyes.
Talon Clemow Knows How to Get the Shot
Clemow's water cinematography showreel is a reminder that surfing is a beautiful thing, lest we ever forget