Talon Clemow Knows How to Get the Shot

You’ve probably seen Talon Clemow’s camera work before, maybe as a hired gun in Taylor Steele’s “Proximity,” or maybe in a commercial during your favorite primetime guilty pleasure. Clemow’s One Palm Media specializes in striking visuals. In his latest showreel, he’s assembled his most alluring footage from the sea into a crescendo of aquatic beauty. Watch Kelly Slater, John John Florence, Stephanie Gilmore, Dusty Payne and more through Clemow’s eyes.