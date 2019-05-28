It’s funny how quickly our reactions to wave pool edits have gone from, “OMG, this is a miracle of modern science” to “If i see another air reverse on a fake wave I’m going to set my iPhone on fire.” As it turns out, repeating maneuvers on repeatable waves gets…well…repetitive. Luckily, Tanner Gudauskas isn’t interested in more of the same, either, which is why his Waco edit is one of the more entertaining we’ve seen as of late. Between using his board as a hand plane to get tubed and mixing up his above-the-lip game with a Judo air, Tanner hits the artificial peelers with an unorthodox and most-welcome approach. Adding in a few wild west vibes via “Fistful of Dollars” certainly doesn’t hurt distinguish this edit, either.

Hand planes and Judo kicks round out the unorthodox pool approach from Tanner Gudauskas

